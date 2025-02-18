New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after buying an additional 73,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $19,310,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

TDY opened at $489.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,570.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,667.05. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

