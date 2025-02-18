New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,535,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 371,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $8,362,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 196,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.