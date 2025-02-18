New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

FITB opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.