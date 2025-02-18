New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,600 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 55,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 238,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $188,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.