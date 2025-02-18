New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 73.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.51 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.96.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

