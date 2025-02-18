New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,580. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $202.38 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

