New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,055,000 after acquiring an additional 871,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,500,000 after acquiring an additional 362,671 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,664,000 after acquiring an additional 293,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,964,000 after acquiring an additional 277,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,183,000 after acquiring an additional 230,327 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

