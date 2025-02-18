New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 61.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.