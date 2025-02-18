New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

