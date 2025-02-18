New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in International Paper by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in International Paper by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

