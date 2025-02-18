New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Northern Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,631 shares of company stock worth $4,550,459 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

