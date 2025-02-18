New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 675.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 35.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Onsemi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

