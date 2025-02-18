New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

