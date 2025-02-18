New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $642.39 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.99.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.83.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

