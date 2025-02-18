New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

