New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,345 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of F5 worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in F5 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in F5 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in F5 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,574 shares of company stock worth $3,455,057 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $310.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $312.76.

F5 announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

