New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $10,934,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. York GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $101,859,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6,144.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,372.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $489.47 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,272.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,138.03.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.