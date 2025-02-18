New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.