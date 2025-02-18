New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.68 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

