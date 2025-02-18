New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of BellRing Brands worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

