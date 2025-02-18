New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Revvity were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,332,000 after acquiring an additional 108,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,180,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Revvity by 34.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,685,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,108,000 after acquiring an additional 690,534 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Revvity by 3.2% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 980,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

