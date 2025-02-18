New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.64 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 284.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.