New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.06 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $205,743,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $151,401,000 after buying an additional 88,732 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after buying an additional 74,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $114.67.

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

