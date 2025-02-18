New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 32,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.