New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.14 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of VeriSign worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VeriSign by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after buying an additional 330,561 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3,996.0% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,583 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 602.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $230.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.35.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

