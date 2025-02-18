New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.49 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,111 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,753 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.8 %

LVS stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.