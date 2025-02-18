New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $415.79 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218,391 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $415,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

