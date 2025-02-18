New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Align Technology worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Creative Planning grew its position in Align Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.91.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $206.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $335.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

