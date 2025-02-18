New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Acuity Brands worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $329.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

