New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 919 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Globe Life worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,629,000 after purchasing an additional 693,346 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 15,398.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,530,000 after buying an additional 334,459 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 290,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,768,000 after buying an additional 127,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $1,513,706.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,786.88. This represents a 41.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,678 shares of company stock worth $8,799,822. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.