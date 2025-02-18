New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,569 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,626 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Masco by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 139.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

