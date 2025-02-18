New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,816 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Hologic worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Hologic Stock Down 0.6 %

HOLX stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

