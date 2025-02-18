New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.32%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

