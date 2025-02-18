New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,458 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 391.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Evergy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 224,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 34.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
Evergy Stock Performance
Evergy stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $67.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Evergy
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
