New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $105.44 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

