New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,307 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Bunge Global by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

