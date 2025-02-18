New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,437 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

INVH opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

