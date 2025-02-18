New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,467 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Barclays cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.15.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day moving average of $203.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $178.72 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

