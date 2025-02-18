New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,857 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $837,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $983,292.26. The trade was a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

