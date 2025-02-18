New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 93,765 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 93,765 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Tesla worth $989,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

