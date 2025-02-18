New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $13.58 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 353,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,047,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,505 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Flex by 113.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 257,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

