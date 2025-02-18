New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,897,000 after acquiring an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,209,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,820,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

NYSE CFR opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

