New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

SWKS stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

