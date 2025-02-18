New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Murphy USA by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.4 %

MUSA stock opened at $485.65 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.04 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.01 and a 200 day moving average of $506.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

