Newmont (NEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

