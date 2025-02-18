Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.