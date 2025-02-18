Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 750,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.39 and a 200-day moving average of $197.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

