Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after buying an additional 380,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,006 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Several analysts have commented on OHI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

