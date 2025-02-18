Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 277.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Shares of PAYC opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

