Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after buying an additional 653,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $70,983,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

